Phillies' Zach Eflin: Returned to minors after win
Eflin (9-4) was returned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after Thursday's start against the Mets. He allowed four earned runs over 6.2 innings in the victory.
As anticipated, Eflin is being returned to the minors after serving as the club's 26th man for Thursday's doubleheader. The plan is for him to finish 10 days in the minors, according to Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic.
