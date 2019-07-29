Eflin won't be losing his spot in the rotation despite his recent struggles, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Eflin has been in an extended rut, posting a 10.46 ERA and a 2.10 WHIP over his last six starts. He complained of a "heavy body" prior to his most recent disaster Saturday against the Braves, in which he allowed 10 runs while recording just eight outs. The Phillies appear to have no intention of sending him to the injured list to address that complaint, however, considering the issue to be nothing worse than the typical grind of a long season. The team doesn't have any clear alternatives to take his spot in the rotation due to Nick Pivetta's struggles and the failure of any Triple-A option to step forward, so the plan seems to be to have Eflin work through his issues on the fly.