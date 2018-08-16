Phillies' Zach Eflin: Serves as 26th man Thursday
Eflin was added to Philadelphia's roster as the 26th man ahead of his start in Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Mets.
As expected, Eflin will rejoin the big-league team after being optioned down to Triple-A Lehigh Valley last weekend. Across 16 starts this year, he's logged a 3.57 ERA and 1.10 WHIP with an 8.5 K/9.
