Eflin was added to Philadelphia's roster as the 26th man ahead of his start in Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Mets.

As expected, Eflin will rejoin the big-league team after being optioned down to Triple-A Lehigh Valley last weekend. Across 16 starts this year, he's logged a 3.57 ERA and 1.10 WHIP with an 8.5 K/9.