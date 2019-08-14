Eflin will start Saturday against the Padres, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Eflin was shifted to a relief role following the acquisition of Jason Vargas at the end of July, but he's set to reclaim his spot in the rotation with Jake Arrieta (elbow) headed to the injured list. Across 20 starts with the big club this season, the right-hander owns a 4.63 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 92:31 K:BB in 112.2 innings.

