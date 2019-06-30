Phillies' Zach Eflin: Settles for no-decision
Eflin allowed three runs on eight hits with one walk and three strikeouts across six innings during a no-decision against the Marlins on Saturday.
The right-hander placed the Phillies in a position to win, throwing his fourth quality start in his last five appearances, but unfortunately, Eflin is just 2-2 during that stretch. He settled for a no-decision Saturday because of the Phillies bullpen. Eflin is 7-7 with a 3.34 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 80 strikeouts in 97 innings this season. He will start next at the Mets on Friday.
More News
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: Carried to win by offense•
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: Strikes out seven in defeat•
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: Fans nine in tough loss•
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: Captures win in return•
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: Activated for Friday's start•
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: Will return to start Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Get Gray
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
-
Week 15 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...