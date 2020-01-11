Play

Eflin signed a one-year, $2.625 million contract with Philadelphia on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Eflin cruised to his best year yet in 2019, finishing with a 4.13 ERA and 1.35 WHIP with 129 strikeouts across 163.1 frames. He'll likely sit near the middle of the Phillies' rotation during the 2020 season.

