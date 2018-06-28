Eflin (6-2) picked up the win in Wednesday's 3-0 victory over the Yankees, scattering four hits and two walks over seven scoreless innings while striking out six.

All four hits were singles, and the Yankees only managed to get one runner into scoring position all night as Eflin cruised to the win. The right-hander threw 67 of 92 pitches for strikes en route to his fifth quality starts in 10 outings, and he'll carry a 3.02 ERA into his next start Tuesday at home against the Orioles.