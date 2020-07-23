Eflin (back) pitched well in his simulated game Thursday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
As expected, Eflin threw four innings and 60 pitches in his simulated game, and manager Joe Girardi said he threw the ball well. If the right-hander feels good Friday, he's expected to start Tuesday at the Yankees. Eflin battled back spasms that limited his workload during camp but appears to be tracking toward his return. If he wouldn't be ready for his first turn through the rotation, Nick Pivetta could start in his place.