Eflin (back) is scheduled to throw a four-inning/60-pitch simulated game Thursday, which could determine his status for the first turn through the rotation, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

The 26-year-old has been battling back spasms during summer camp, but he may not miss any regular season action if Thursday's sim game goes smoothly. If all goes well Eflin lines up to start Tuesday against the Yankees, though he likely would have a limited workload. Nick Pivetta should be next in line to start if Eflin isn't ready, since Spencer Howard was already transferred to the team's alternate training site.