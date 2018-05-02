Eflin tossed six innings of one-run ball in Tuesday's no-decision against the Marlins, allowing three hits with no walks and four strikeouts.

Eflin was quite impressive in his season debut, throwing first-pitch strikes to 14 of 20 batters as he posted a 69 percent strike rate. The only real damage came on a solo home run from Justin Bour in the sixth inning, but unfortunately that was enough to deny him a shot at a win, as his offense gave him minimal support. Eflin struggled mightily at the MLB level in 2017, so it's likely that the Phillies planned on sending him back down to Triple-A Lehigh Valley following this start. However, due to the inconsistency from the back end of the rotation this season, this strong showing could earn him another look.