Phillies' Zach Eflin: Snaps three-game winning streak
Eflin (5-4) allowed four runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts and two walks across five innings while taking a loss against the Brewers on Thursday.
This performance snapped a three-game streak where Eflin was 3-0 with a 0.72 ERA. While the seven strikeouts was his in a game since April 2, the Brewers scored in every inning but one against Eflin. Before Thursday, Eflin hadn't allowed four runs in a game since April 13. He is now 5-4 with a 2.89 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 45 strikeouts in 56 innings. Eflin will pitch next against the Cubs on Tuesday.
