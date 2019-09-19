Eflin (9-12) picked up the win in Wednesday's 4-1 victory over Atlanta, allowing one unearned run on five hits and two walks while striking out four.

The right-hander only tossed 58 strikes among his 99 pitches and managed to generate only three swinging strikes, but he kept Atlanta hitters off balance and didn't give up an extra-base hit. Eflin will carry a 4.00 ERA and 121:42 K:BB through 150.2 innings into his next start Monday, on the road against the Nationals.