Phillies' Zach Eflin: Solid effort in ninth win
Eflin (9-12) picked up the win in Wednesday's 4-1 victory over Atlanta, allowing one unearned run on five hits and two walks while striking out four.
The right-hander only tossed 58 strikes among his 99 pitches and managed to generate only three swinging strikes, but he kept Atlanta hitters off balance and didn't give up an extra-base hit. Eflin will carry a 4.00 ERA and 121:42 K:BB through 150.2 innings into his next start Monday, on the road against the Nationals.
More News
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: Yields zero earned runs in loss•
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: Fans six in no-decision•
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: Allows one run in no-decision•
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: Next start coming Sunday•
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: Posts first win in two months•
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: Early exit in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Any hope for returning aces?
Some big-name pitchers made their long-awaited returns Tuesday, but is it too little, too late?...
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Week 26 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...