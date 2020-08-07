Eflin did not factor in the decision against the Yankees on Thursday, tossing four innings and allowing two unearned runs on four hits and one walk while striking out five.

Eflin missed the start of the season while dealing with back spasms, but he looked sharp against the potent Yankees offense in his first start, allowing only a pair of unearned runs in four frames. The right-hander departed with a lead but didn't go deep enough into the game to pick up the win, as he was limited to 77 pitches in the outing. Eflin will look to build upon his performance when he faces Baltimore at home Wednesday in his next scheduled start.