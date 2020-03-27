Eflin's rotation spot is safe even if the shortened season means the Phillies elect to open the campaign with Spencer Howard on the big-league roster, Scott Lauber of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Eflin isn't a dominant weapon by any means, but he seemed to have a firm grip on a rotation spot despite his 4.13 ERA last season not being particularly well supported by his 4.85 FIP and 4.76 xFIP. If Howard does indeed open the season in the big leagues, that will come at the expense of Vince Velasquez and Nick Pivetta, who were battling for the fifth starter spot.