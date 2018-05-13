Phillies' Zach Eflin: Start postponed Saturday
Eflin won't make his scheduled start Saturday after the Phillies' game against the Mets was postponed due to inclement weather, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
The two teams are scheduled to make the game up as part of a single admission doubleheader in August. The Phillies have yet to announce their rotation plans, so it's unclear if Eflin will be pushed back to start Sunday or bypassed.
