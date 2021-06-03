Eflin will not start any of the games in the Phillies' weekend series against Washington, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

The Phillies were able to rearrange their rotation after their scheduled game Wednesday against the Reds was postponed. Rather than skip Spencer Howard or Vince Velasquez, neither of whom opened the year in the rotation, they'll push Eflin back, meaning he'll have over a week between his previous start Sunday against the Rays and his next outing, which will come Tuesday against Atlanta at the earliest. There haven't been reports that he's dealing with an injury, so this appears to be simply a way to get him some extra rest.