Eflin will be recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to start the second game of Thursday's doubleheader with the Mets.

Eflin was optioned to Triple-A following his Aug. 10 start against the Padres, but the transaction was strictly procedural rather than one made out of dissatisfaction with the right-hander's performance. By sending Eflin to the minors temporarily, the Phillies were able to open up another spot on the active roster for a player who was more likely to contribute between his starts. The Phillies are able to add the 24-year-old back to the big-league roster before the minimum 10 days since he'll be designated as the 26th man for the twin bill.