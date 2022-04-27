Eflin (1-1) earned the win and struck out three in six innings, allowing one run on two hits and a walk in a 10-3 victory Tuesday over Colorado.

Eflin was dominant, retiring 12 of the first 13 batters he faced and scattering only a single and a walk through the first five innings. The lone run came on a two-out solo home run by Charlie Blackmon in the sixth. It was the longest outing and most pitches (91) for the righty in his four starts. He has compiled some strong numbers to start the season with a 3.20 ERA and just four walks in 19.2 innings.