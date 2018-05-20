Phillies' Zach Eflin: Strikes out four in no-decision
Eflin gave up two earned runs over 4.2 innings in a no-decision Saturday against the Cardinals. He notched four strikeouts while allowing three hits and three walks.
Eflin went mostly unscathed his first time through the Cardinals' order before running into trouble in the fourth, although some sloppy defense behind him didn't help matters. He was still effective overall and leaves Saturday with a 1.56 ERA and a 0.92 WHIP over three starts (17.1 IP). Unfortunately, Jerad Eickhoff's impending return from a lat injury leaves Eflin's status in the rotation in limbo.
More News
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: Likely to make next start vs. Cardinals•
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: Won't start Sunday•
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: Start postponed Saturday•
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: Rotation spot secure, for now•
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: Strikes out nine in scoreless outing•
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: Six one-run innings in debut•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Frazier
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...
-
Prospects: Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...