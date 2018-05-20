Eflin gave up two earned runs over 4.2 innings in a no-decision Saturday against the Cardinals. He notched four strikeouts while allowing three hits and three walks.

Eflin went mostly unscathed his first time through the Cardinals' order before running into trouble in the fourth, although some sloppy defense behind him didn't help matters. He was still effective overall and leaves Saturday with a 1.56 ERA and a 0.92 WHIP over three starts (17.1 IP). Unfortunately, Jerad Eickhoff's impending return from a lat injury leaves Eflin's status in the rotation in limbo.