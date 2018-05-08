Phillies' Zach Eflin: Strikes out nine in scoreless outing
Eflin (1-0) tossed 6.2 scoreless innings while earning the win Monday against the Giants, allowing four hits and three walks with nine strikeouts.
Eflin was electric in this one, inducing 14 swinging strikes as he recorded his highest strikeout total since July 2016. He scattered baserunners to great effect and only allowed two men past first base during his time on the mound. Eflin has struggled at this level in the past, but he's looked excellent through two starts in 2018, allowing just one earned run over 12.2 innings with 13 strikeouts and three walks. He'll look to keep it rolling Saturday against the Mets.
More News
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: Six one-run innings in debut•
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: Officially recalled ahead of Tuesday's start•
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: Will start for Phillies on Tuesday•
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: Candidate for Tuesday start•
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: Reemerges as rotation candidate•
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Waivers: Add German, Cahill
Domingo German joins a group of exciting young pitchers as near must-adds.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...