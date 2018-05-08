Eflin (1-0) tossed 6.2 scoreless innings while earning the win Monday against the Giants, allowing four hits and three walks with nine strikeouts.

Eflin was electric in this one, inducing 14 swinging strikes as he recorded his highest strikeout total since July 2016. He scattered baserunners to great effect and only allowed two men past first base during his time on the mound. Eflin has struggled at this level in the past, but he's looked excellent through two starts in 2018, allowing just one earned run over 12.2 innings with 13 strikeouts and three walks. He'll look to keep it rolling Saturday against the Mets.