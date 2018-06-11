Eflin (3-2) tossed six innings of two-run ball to earn the win Sunday against the Brewers, allowing three hits and one walk with nine strikeouts.

Eflin was outstanding through the early going, allowing just one baserunner through the first four innings. He ran into trouble in the fifth, when he allowed two runs on two hits, two hit batsmen and a walk, but he was able to escape the jam and complete an additional frame. This was the second straight quality start for Eflin, who also tied his season high in strikeouts. Now sporting a respectable 3.63 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP, Eflin is scheduled to take on this same Milwaukee teem at home this weekend.