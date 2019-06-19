Eflin (6-7) allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits with seven strikeouts and three walks across six innings while taking a loss against the Nationals on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old has been on a bit of a strikeout spree, punching out 16 in his last 14 frames, but both outings were losses. Eflin only allowed five runs in those two starts combined, but little run support led to defeats. Owners may need to be wary of his 4.00 FIP, but Eflin could have a much better record. He is 6-7 with a 2.83 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 73 strikeouts in 86 innings this season. His next start is scheduled for Sunday at home against the Marlins.