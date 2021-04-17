Eflin (1-0) allowed two runs on six hits and no walks while striking out six in seven innings to earn the win against the Cardinals on Friday.

Eflin didn't have much trouble getting through the first seven innings Friday, but he gave up a leadoff double to Dylan Carlson in the eighth inning before Justin Williams ended the shutout with a home run to left field. However, the right-hander still picked up his first win of the year and has recorded a 3.15 ERA and 0.95 WHIP in 20 innings. He'll attempt to remain effective at home against the Giants on Wednesday.