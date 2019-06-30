Eflin allowed three runs on eight hits with one walk and three strikeouts across six innings in a no-decision against the Marlins on Saturday.

The right-hander placed the Phillies in a position to win, throwing his fourth quality start in his last five appearances, but Eflin is just 2-2 during that stretch. Eflin is 7-7 with a 3.34 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 80 strikeouts in 97 innings this season. His next start will come on the road against the Mets on Friday.