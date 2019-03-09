Eflin struck out three over 2.2 scoreless frames in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Braves in Grapefruit League play. He issued two walks and gave up a hit in the outing.

Eflin has performed well through two abbreviated starts this spring, surrendering just one run over 5.2 innings. The pair of quality outings should strengthen his hold on a back-end rotation spot, especially with one of his top threats for the job (Jerad Eickhoff) having yet to make his Grapefruit League debut.