Eflin (2-3) allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits, three strikeouts and one walk across four innings in a loss against the Mets on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old's biggest issue was recording an out against his counterpart, Zach Wheeler. The Mets starter went 2-for-2 and drove in three of the four runs against Eflin. Still, Eflin hasn't been good since allowing just one run in his first two starts of the year. Over his last three outings, the 25-year-old owns a 7.62 ERA. These five starts average out to a 2-3 record, 4.15 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 23 strikeouts in 26 innings this season. His next outing is scheduled to be at home Saturday against the Marlins.