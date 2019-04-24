Phillies' Zach Eflin: Struggles against opposing pitcher
Eflin (2-3) allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits, three strikeouts and one walk across four innings in a loss against the Mets on Tuesday.
The 25-year-old's biggest issue was recording an out against his counterpart, Zach Wheeler. The Mets starter went 2-for-2 and drove in three of the four runs against Eflin. Still, Eflin hasn't been good since allowing just one run in his first two starts of the year. Over his last three outings, the 25-year-old owns a 7.62 ERA. These five starts average out to a 2-3 record, 4.15 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 23 strikeouts in 26 innings this season. His next outing is scheduled to be at home Saturday against the Marlins.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball hitting matchups, Wk. 5
SportsLine's weekly hitting matchup analyzer just made the call on every team this week
-
Can plate discipline identify breakouts?
Swing at good pitches; don't swing at bad ones. It seems simple enough. Here are four hitters...
-
Top 35 IL stash rankings
While a whole host of players landed on the IL this weekend, others are nearing a return. Scott...
-
Jose Ramirez and other buy-lows
People are beginning to worry about Jose Ramirez, but Scott White thinks it's a great opportunity...
-
Waivers and Monday's winners/losers
Gregory Polanco is back from the injured list. Heath Cummings tells you about that and more...
-
Fantasy baseball pitching rankings, Wk 5
William Dubiel is a 15-year Fantasy baseball veteran