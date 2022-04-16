Eflin (0-1) took the loss Friday as the Phillies fell 7-1 to the Marlins, coughing up four runs on six hits and a walk over four innings. He struck out four.

Miami struck for a pair of runs in each of the first two innings, and while Eflin righted the ship after that, he still got the hook after 81 pitches (49 strikes). The right-hander hasn't lasted five innings in either of his first two starts this season, posting a 4.50 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 7:3 K:BB through eight innings, and he'll be a risky option in his next scheduled outing Wednesday, on the road at Coors Field against the Rockies.