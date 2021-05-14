Eflin (2-2) allowed five earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out nine across six innings to take the loss Thursday against the Nationals.

Eflin surrendered a pair of two-run home runs in the first inning, which accounted for the majority of his damage on the day. He did settle in from there and allowed four hits, one walk and one earned run across his final five frames. Eflin also flashed impressive strikeout stuff, punching out a season-high nine batters. Across 51.1 frames, Eflin has maintained a 3.86 ERA with a 51:5 K:BB for the campaign. He projects to take his next turn through the rotation Wednesday against the Marlins.