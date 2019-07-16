Phillies' Zach Eflin: Suffers another rough defeat
Eflin (7-9) allowed seven runs on nine hits with one walk and five strikeouts across six innings while taking a loss against the Dodgers on Monday.
The 25-year-old didn't allow a hit through three innings, and then the wheels completely came off in the fourth frame. The Dodgers scored six in the fourth and then another in the fifth, but the Phillies just left Elfin in the game through six until he eclipsed 100 pitches. As a result, his ERA escalated again to 4.16. Eflin has allowed 13 earned runs in his last nine innings. He also has a 1.32 WHIP and 88 strikeouts in 106 innings. Eflin will look to get back on track at the Pirates on Saturday.
