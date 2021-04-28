Eflin (1-1) suffered his first loss of the season Tuesday against the Phillies while allowing five runs on nine hits but did not allow a walk and struck out eight over 6.2 innings.

Eflin's overall performance was better than his final line shows. The 27-year-old allowed three runs over the first two innings but was able to settle in while not allowing a run over the next four frames. He ended up being pulled with two outs in the seventh after surrendering back-to-back singles, and his replacement, Sam Coonrod, coughed up a two-run double on the first pitch he threw to Paul Goldschmidt. Eflin had begun the year with three quality starts in his first four outings but wasn't as sharp Tuesday night after allowing a season-high nine hits. The right-hander has had impressive command, however, as he's logged a 27:2 K:BB over 32.2 innings. He'll take a 3.58 ERA into his next start against the Mets on Sunday.