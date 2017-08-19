Eflin (1-5) allowed six runs on seven hits and two walks with two strikeouts over five innings Friday in a loss to the Giants.

Eflin has now allowed at least seven hits in each of his past six starts, a stretch in which he owns a brutal 9.46 ERA. The Phillies need anybody who can eat innings at this point, but it's hard to see a future for Eflin in the rotation given his performance thus far.