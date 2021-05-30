Eflin (2-5) was tagged with the loss Sunday against the Rays after allowing four runs on six hits and a walk while fanning five across 4.2 innings.

Eflin has now dropped four straight decisions and has given up at least three runs in three of those contests -- though it's worth noting this was his first appearance where he couldn't complete six innings. The right-hander has seen his ERA rise from 3.58 at the end of April to 4.10 following his six starts during the current month. He's scheduled to take the ball next week against the Nationals at home.