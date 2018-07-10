Eflin allowed three runs on five hits and struck out four through five innings in a no-decision Monday against the Mets.

Eflin did not appear affected by the blister that forced him out of his last start July 3 against the Orioles, but he still had his streak of six consecutive starts with a win snapped. The Mets didn't get much against Eflin, but when they managed to make contact, they hit the ball squarely, as three of their five hits went for extra bases, including a first inning home run by Asdrubal Cabrera. Eflin still hasn't allowed more than three runs in a start since May 30 against the Dodgers, a seven-stretch start in which he owns a sub-2.00 ERA, a sub-1.00 WHIP and 38 strikeouts against just six walks.