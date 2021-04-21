Eflin allowed one run on seven hits and zero walks over six innings during Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Giants. He had three strikeouts and didn't factor in the decison.

The 27-year-old continues to showcase strong control early in the season with only two walks through four starts. Eflin left Wednesday's contest with a 4-1 lead, but the bullpen promptly surrendered four runs after his exit. The right-hander has a 2.77 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 19:2 K:BB through 26 innings, and he lines up to pitch at St. Louis early next week.