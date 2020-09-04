Eflin allowed four earned runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out five across six innings Thursday against the Nationals. He did not factor into the decision.

Eflin pitched well for the majority of the afternoon, with the majority of the damage coming on an inside-the-park home run by Trea Turner in the third inning. He generated only six swinging strikes, but now has at least five punchouts in all six of his starts this season. Overall, he has a 4.45 ERA with a 42:8 K:BB across 32.1 innings. He'll take his next turn through the rotation Tuesday against Boston.