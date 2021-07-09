Eflin (4-6) earned the win Thursday versus the Cubs. He pitched six shutout innings with five strikeouts while only allowing five hits and a walk.

The right-hander has now produced three straight quality starts, and Thursday's was arguably his finest work this year. Eflin got plenty of support from a Philadelphia offense led by Brad Miller's three-homer game. Through 102 innings, Eflin has a 3.88 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 94:14 K:BB across 17 starts. He'll look to keep up the positive momentum after the All-Star break.