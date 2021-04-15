Eflin and the Phillies won't play against the Mets on Thursday since the game was postponed due to inclement weather, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

Eflin will have to wait to make his third start of the season, but he'll likely to start Friday's series opener against the Cardinals while Matt Moore will be pushed back to start Saturday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. The right-hander has posted a 3.46 ERA and 1.00 WHIP in 13 innings across his first two outings of 2021.