Phillies' Zach Eflin: To face Cubs on Saturday
Eflin had his next start moved up to Saturday against the Cubs, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.
Eflin will be pitching on normal rest, as both he and Aaron Nola will jump Vince Velasquez in the rotation. Velasquez will now take the mound Monday in Miami while Nola gets the assignment Sunday for the series finale versus the Cubs.
