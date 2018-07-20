Phillies' Zach Eflin: To start against Dodgers on Monday
Eflin (finger) will come off the 10-day DL prior to Monday's start against the Dodgers, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.
Eflin was initially placed on the shelf due to a blister on his right middle finger prior to the All-Star break. He won't be forced to miss any additional time after Enyel De Los Santos started in his absence against the Marlins on Sunday. Across 12 outings in the first half, Eflin logged a tidy 3.15 ERA and 1.08 WHIP with a 67:14 K:BB over 68.2 innings.
