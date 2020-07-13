Eflin (back) threw a bullpen session Monday, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The session apparently went quite well, with pitching coach Bryan Price calling it "beautiful." Aesthetics aside, the Phillies will be very happy to Eflin back on the mound after battling back spasms, especially as they're already expecting to be without one starter early in the season, as Zack Wheeler will be away on paternity leave with his wife due to give birth to the couple's first child around Opening Day. Whether or not Eflin is able to build up to a starter's workload for his first turn in the rotation remains to be seen.