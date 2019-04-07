Phillies' Zach Eflin: Tosses gem
Eflin (2-0) picked up the win after surrendering a run on six hits while striking out five over seven innings Sunday against Minnesota.
Eflin finally gave up his first run of the season, although one is all he would allow in a 2-1 victory for the Phillies. The 24-year-old right-hander is off to a strong start in 2019 and now boasts a 0.75 ERA with a 14:1 K:BB over 12 frames through two outings. Eflin figures to toe the rubber next against the Marlins on Saturday.
More News
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: Picks up win in season debut•
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: Strong start to spring•
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: Dealing with strained oblique•
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: Likely done for season•
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: Fans nine through five scoreless•
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: Tosses quality outing vs. Marlins•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Rating overreactions
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and looks...
-
Prospects Report: Top five to stash
The minor-league season is just beginning, giving prospects a chance to state their cases for...