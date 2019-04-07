Eflin (2-0) picked up the win after surrendering a run on six hits while striking out five over seven innings Sunday against Minnesota.

Eflin finally gave up his first run of the season, although one is all he would allow in a 2-1 victory for the Phillies. The 24-year-old right-hander is off to a strong start in 2019 and now boasts a 0.75 ERA with a 14:1 K:BB over 12 frames through two outings. Eflin figures to toe the rubber next against the Marlins on Saturday.