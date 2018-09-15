Eflin (10-7) allowed one run on five hits and one walk while striking out four over 6.1 innings, picking up the victory Friday against Miami.

Eflin looked sharp throughout his appearance, giving up just one run on a solo blast in the sixth inning. Friday's outing marks his first quality start since Aug. 10 against the Padres. Eflin will carry a 4.26 ERA and 1.27 WHIP with 111 strikeouts through 120.1 frames into his next appearance Wednesday against the Mets.