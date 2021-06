Eflin didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Mets, allowing one run on five hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out four.

The right-hander exited the game in line for his third win of the year, but the Phillies' bullpen once again melted down. Eflin still came through with his ninth quality start of the season, and he'll carry a 4.20 ERA and 87:11 K:BB through 90 innings into his next outing.