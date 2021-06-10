Eflin didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against Atlanta despite tossing six innings of one-run ball, giving up eight hits and two walks while fanning seven.

Eflin has gone winless over his last five outings, but this start was a clear step in the right direction since he had allowed three or more runs in three of his four starts prior to this game against Atlanta. Despite the subpar record, Eflin still owns a strong 3.89 ERA across 74 innings (12 starts) and will aim to take another step in the right direction when he takes the ball again. He's scheduled to start next week against the Dodgers on the road.