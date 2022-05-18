Eflin (1-3) was charged with the loss Tuesday after pitching six innings of one-run ball, giving up five hits while striking out five versus the Padres.

Making his return from the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday, Eflin tossed four scoreless innings before running into a little trouble in the top of the fifth. He ultimately surrendered a run on an Austin Nola groundout which was almost an inning-ending double-play. Overall it was his second quality start in his last three outings and the five strikeouts tied a season-high. Outside of the five runs he gave up to the Mets in his last start May 1, Eflin has allowed two or less runs in three of his last four starts. The 28-year-old owns a 3.90 ERA and 1.20 WHIP with 23 strikeouts over 30 innings this season.