Eflin (2-1) took the loss against the Marlins on Saturday by allowing six runs on 10 hits across four innings. He had four strikeouts and did not issue a walk.

Eflin was fantastic during his first two starts with only one run given up over 12 innings, but he served up three homers during the third inning Saturday. The 25-year-old will look for a rebound performance Thursday when he takes the mound at Colorado.