Eflin gave up four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out eight in four innings Tuesday versus the Red Sox. He did not factor in the decision.

Eflin needed 86 pitches (52 strikes) to get through his four innings in the high-scoring contest. The 26-year-old has been boom or bust through three starts -- he's got a 5.14 ERA and 23:5 K:BB in 14 innings this season. Eflin will look to limit the runs in his next time out, currently scheduled for Sunday in Atlanta.