Eflin (back) will be activated off the 10-day injured list to start Friday versus the Reds, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Eflin landed on the IL last week with mid-back tightness but will return to the starting rotation after missing just one start. The 25-year-old struggled in his previous outing May 26, allowing three runs over 3.2 innings at Milwaukee. Eflin has a 3.02 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 51:14 K:BB over 65.2 innings this year.