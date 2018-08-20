The Phillies are listing Eflin as their probable starter for Wednesday's game against the Nationals.

Eflin was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley following his start in the second game of a doubleheader Aug. 16, but the move was strictly procedural with the right-hander serving as the Phillies' 26th man for the twin bill. The 24-year-old will rejoin Philadelphia on Wednesday when first eligible to do so and make his normal turn in the rotation, enabling the Phillies to get by without having to add another starter to the mix. He'll oppose Stephen Strasburg (neck) in the divisional matchup.