Phillies' Zach Eflin: Will return to start Wednesday
The Phillies are listing Eflin as their probable starter for Wednesday's game against the Nationals.
Eflin was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley following his start in the second game of a doubleheader Aug. 16, but the move was strictly procedural with the right-hander serving as the Phillies' 26th man for the twin bill. The 24-year-old will rejoin Philadelphia on Wednesday when first eligible to do so and make his normal turn in the rotation, enabling the Phillies to get by without having to add another starter to the mix. He'll oppose Stephen Strasburg (neck) in the divisional matchup.
More News
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: Returned to minors after win•
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: Serves as 26th man Thursday•
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: Starting second game Thursday•
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: Moves to Triple-A in procedural move•
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: Falls to 8-4 despite strong start•
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: Efficient in win over Marlins•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...
-
Waivers: Consider Castillo, Musgrove
Miss out on adding hot-shot prospect Michael Kopech? Chris Towers identifies a few high-upside...
-
Michael Kopech's here — get excited
Pitching prospects aren't as likely as hitting prospects to make an immediate impact in Fantasy...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...