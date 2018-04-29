Eflin will start Tuesday's game against the Marlins, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Eflin struggled with the Phillies last season. Over 11 starts (64.1 innings) he scraped together a 6.16 ERA and 1.41 WHIP. He's shown a bit of improvement at Triple-A Lehigh Valley this season, although his performance hasn't been impressive. After four games (20 innings) with Philadelphia's Triple-A affiliate, Eflin owns a 4.05 ERA and 1.25 WHIP.