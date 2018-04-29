Phillies' Zach Eflin: Will start for Phillies on Tuesday
Eflin will start Tuesday's game against the Marlins, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Eflin struggled with the Phillies last season. Over 11 starts (64.1 innings) he scraped together a 6.16 ERA and 1.41 WHIP. He's shown a bit of improvement at Triple-A Lehigh Valley this season, although his performance hasn't been impressive. After four games (20 innings) with Philadelphia's Triple-A affiliate, Eflin owns a 4.05 ERA and 1.25 WHIP.
